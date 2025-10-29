Kim Ji Won In Talks To Play Korea’s First Female Detective In New Drama By “Tempest” Creators

Kim Ji Won may be taking on the role of Korea’s first female detective in her next project!

On October 29, Sports Chosun reported that acclaimed screenwriter Chung Seo Kyung has delivered an early draft of her new drama script to Kim Ji Won.

Titled “Detective Park Mi Ok” (literal title), the drama will mark another collaboration between Chung Seo Kyung and director Kim Hee Won, who most recently worked together on the Disney+ series “Tempest.”

“Detective Park Mi Ok” is based on the real-life figure Park Mi Ok, Korea’s first female detective.

In response to the report, Kim Ji Won’s agency HighZium Studio shared, “‘Detective Park Mi Ok’ is one of the projects she has received an offer for and is currently reviewing.”

Chung Seo Kyung is widely celebrated for her work as co-writer on several of Park Chan Wook’s internationally acclaimed films, including “Lady Vengeance,” “The Handmaiden,” and “Decision to Leave.” She also earned praise for her emotionally rich storytelling in the dramas “Mother,” “Little Women,” and most recently “Tempest.”

Meanwhile, Kim Ji Won is reportedly preparing to begin filming for her upcoming drama “Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia” (literal translation) by the end of this year.

Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Kim Ji Won in her hit drama “Fight My Way” on Viki:

Source (1) (2)

Top Photo Credit: HighZium Studio