Ji Hyun Woo And Lee Min Young Exchange Tearful Apologies In “First Lady”

Ji Hyun Woo is having a personal one-on-one conversation with Lee Min Young in “First Lady”!

“First Lady” tells the shocking story of a president-elect who suddenly demands a divorce from his wife 67 days before his inauguration. Eugene stars as Cha Soo Yeon, a kingmaker who is about to become the first lady when her husband Hyun Min Chul (Ji Hyun Woo), who has just been elected president, turns her world upside down by asking for a divorce.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Cha Soo Yeon was questioned by the police regarding a hit-and-run accident that killed Um Soon Jung (Jo Young Ji)—the biological mother of Lee Hwa Jin (Han Su A) and Hyun Min Chul’s ex-lover. However, Shin Hae Rin (Lee Min Young) shocked everyone by confessing, “I’m the one who killed Um Soon Jung,” bringing an unexpected twist to the case.

The new stills capture Hyun Min Chul and Shin Hae Rin face-to-face in a private interrogation room. Hyun Min Chul sits across from Shin Hae Rin, quietly expressing his regret over the years they’ve shared and the pain that followed. As his words fill the silence, Hae Rin—her head bowed and eyes downcast—finally breaks into tears and apologizes. The heartfelt exchange between the two stirs an emotional intensity that melts the tension in the cold interrogation room, leaving viewers curious about the truth behind their conversation.

The production team shared, “This is a meaningful scene where Hyun Min Chul and Shin Hae Rin meet not as a president-elect and his secretary, but as two human beings speaking from the heart. Please stay tuned to find out the truth behind Shin Hae Rin, one of the most mysterious figures in ‘First Lady.’”

The next episode of “First Lady” airs on October 29 at 10:20 p.m. KST.

Catch up on the drama on Viki below:

