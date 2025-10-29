October Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Oct 29, 2025
The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual idols!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 1,730 idols, using big data collected from September 23 to October 23.

BTS’s Jimin topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 8,230,450, marking a 48.65 percent increase in his score since September. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “Paris Fashion Week,” “birthday,” and “ARMY,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “caring,” “heartwarming,” and “congratulate.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.71 percent positive reactions.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 5,818,621, marking a 22.77 percent increase in her score since last month.

Meanwhile, IVE’s Jang Won Young came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 5,621,248 for October.

BTS’s Jungkook jumped to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 4,719,243, marking a 14.80 percent rise in his score since September.

Finally, BLACKPINK’s Jennie rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 4,553,544.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS’s Jimin
  2. BLACKPINK’s Rosé
  3. IVE’s Jang Won Young
  4. BTS’s Jungkook
  5. BLACKPINK’s Jennie
  6. BTS’s Jin
  7. IVE’s An Yu Jin
  8. BTS’s V
  9. BLACKPINK’s Lisa
  10. Red Velvet’s Joy
  11. EXO’s Kai
  12. IVE’s Liz
  13. Red Velvet’s Irene
  14. IVE’s Rei
  15. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
  16. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
  17. Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona
  18. aespa’s Winter
  19. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
  20. WJSN’s Dayoung
  21. SHINee’s Key
  22. BTS’s RM
  23. Red Velvet’s Seulgi
  24. Red Velvet’s Wendy
  25. EXO’s Baekhyun
  26. IVE’s Gaeul
  27. OH MY GIRL’s Mimi
  28. i-dle’s Miyeon
  29. TWICE’s Sana
  30. WJSN’s Yeoreum

