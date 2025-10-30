NCT's Doyoung And Jungwoo Announce Military Enlistment Date

Doyoung and Jungwoo are gearing up for their enlistment.

On October 30, their agency released the following statement:

Hello. This is SM Entertainment.

NCT members Doyoung and Jungwoo will carry out their mandatory service starting in December.

Doyoung will enlist as an active duty soldier of the Army on December 8, while Jungwoo received a notification of acceptance for the Army Band and is scheduled to enlist on December 8.

There will be no special events held on their enlistment day, and as many soldiers and their families will be present, we ask that fans refrain from visiting for safety reasons.

We ask for your unwavering love and support so that Doyoung and Jungwoo can diligently carry out their military service and return in even better health.

Thank you.