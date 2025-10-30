Jung Kyung Ho, So Ju Yeon, And More Impress At Script Reading For New Drama “Pro Bono”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Pro Bono” has shared a glimpse of its first script reading session!

“Pro Bono” is a courtroom drama that follows the chaotic journey of a materialistic judge obsessed with success who unexpectedly becomes a public interest lawyer. He becomes trapped in the corner office of a large law firm’s pro bono team with no revenue. The drama is directed by Kim Sung Yoon, known for “Itaewon Class” and “Love in the Moonlight,” and written by Moon Yoo Seok, the writer of “The Devil Judge.”

The script reading brought together director Kim Sung Yoon and writer Moon Yoo Seok as well as the cast including Jung Kyung Ho, So Ju Yeon, Yoon Na Moo, Seo Hye Won, and Kang Hyung Suk.

Jung Kyung Ho takes on the role of Kang David, a former judge who becomes a full-time pro bono lawyer. He vividly portrays the inner conflict of a man who suddenly goes from being a legal-world influencer to a public interest lawyer. With his naturally witty charm, Jung Kyung Ho captures Kang David’s confusion over the sudden change in circumstances with humor, bringing laughter to the session.

So Ju Yeon, who plays Park Ki Bbeum, captured attention with her vibrant energy, brightening the atmosphere during the session. She naturally brought to life Park Ki Bbeum’s unique personality as a “law enthusiast” who dives deeply into anything that captures her interest.

In addition, Yoon Na Moo as Jang Young Sil, Seo Hye Won as Yoo Nan Hee, and Kang Hyung Suk as Hwang Joon Woo—who unite as members of the pro bono team—each highlighted their characters’ distinct personalities. With their natural banter and lively reactions, the three hinted at the cheerful synergy they will bring to the story.

The production team said, “Even at the first script reading, the actors quickly found their rhythm and demonstrated steady teamwork.” They added, “‘Pro Bono’ will offer both entertainment and catharsis through a courtroom story that is humorous yet realistic, so please show lots of interest.”

“Pro Bono” is slated to premiere in December. Stay tuned for more updates!

Until then, watch Jung Kyung Ho in “Oh My Ghost Clients”:

Watch Now

Also watch So Ju Yeon in “Seasons of Blossom”:

Watch Now

Source (1)