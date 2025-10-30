Court Rules NewJeans' Contracts With ADOR To Be Valid + Members To Appeal Decision

ADOR’s exclusive contracts with the NewJeans members have been ruled valid.

On the morning of October 30, the 41st Civil Division of the Seoul Central District Court ruled in favor of the plaintiff in ADOR’s lawsuit seeking court confirmation that the exclusive contracts with the five NewJeans members are valid.

The court stated, “It is difficult to conclude that ADOR breached the exclusive contract solely by dismissing former CEO Min Hee Jin.” They further found, “Even if Min Hee Jin was removed from the CEO position, she could have performed producer duties as a director on the board, and it was not necessary for her to remain CEO to do so.”

The bench explained, “It is hard to see whether Min Hee Jin’s dismissal is a core issue that determines the continued validity of the exclusive contract, and there is no clause in the contract that provides a basis for this.” They added, “Even if the defendants (NewJeans) had great trust in former CEO Min Hee Jin, that alone does not constitute grounds to terminate the exclusive contract.”

The court also noted, “Even after dismissing former CEO Min Hee Jin, ADOR continued efforts to carry on management work with the defendants,” and, “Considering preparations for album releases, performances and fan meetings, and advertising and tour plans, it is difficult to conclude that the plaintiff (ADOR) neglected its management obligations.”

The court also found that HYBE’s audit of former CEO Min Hee Jin—who had launched a media offensive with exposés alleging that ILLIT and LE SSERAFIM copied NewJeans—was lawful. The court’s position was: “Former CEO Min Hee Jin initiated the battle of media play first as of April 3 and April 11, 2024. She waged this movement not to protect NewJeans but for the purpose of achieving independence.”

The court also did not accept NewJeans’ claim that they suffered workplace harassment—that a manager of BELIFT LAB’s girl group ILLIT made disparaging remarks about NewJeans member Hanni. The court said, “Based on the evidence submitted alone, it is difficult to conclude that Hanni heard remarks from a manager of ILLIT—such as ‘ignore her’—that rose to the level of infringing her personality rights.” The court further found, “ADOR took sufficient steps to verify Hanni’s account including promptly requesting that HYBE review relevant CCTV footage after the issue was raised.”

Following the court’s decision, a legal representative for the NewJeans members released an official statement, revealing that they will appeal the court ruling.

Read the full statement below:

Hello, this is Shin & Kim LLC, legal representative for Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein (hereafter the “members”). For the lawsuit filed by ADOR against the members for the confirmation of the validity of their exclusive contracts, the Seoul Central District Court ruled at the court of first instance today that the exclusive contracts are valid. The members respect the court’s decision, but given that their relationship of trust with ADOR has completely collapsed, they believe it is impossible to return to ADOR and continue their activities in the entertainment industry in a normal manner. Accordingly, the members will immediately appeal the first-instance ruling, and they hope the appellate court will once again comprehensively review the facts to date and the legal principles governing termination of the exclusive contracts and render a wise judgment. Lastly, we would like to express sincere gratitude to the fans who are waiting and showing support for this long period of time. Thank you.

On November 28 last year, NewJeans held an emergency press conference, declaring they would leave the company, saying the issues they had asked ADOR to rectify had not been addressed. They had also called for the reinstatement of former ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin, who was removed from her post in August last year following a conflict with HYBE.

They subsequently opened new social media accounts and, on February 7, announced a new group name “NJZ” embarking on independent activities.

ADOR, however, maintained that the exclusive contracts remain valid and filed a lawsuit last December seeking a court confirmation of their validity.

Source (1) (2) (3)