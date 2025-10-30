Lee Je Hoon Shares Thoughts On Returning For “Taxi Driver 3,” Reuniting With The Rainbow Taxi Members, And More

Lee Je Hoon has shared his thoughts on the upcoming Season 3 of “Taxi Driver”!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Taxi Driver” is a drama about a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who are unable to get justice through the law.

Lee Je Hoon shared his thoughts on the drama reaching its third season, saying, “It’s not easy for a drama in Korea to reach a third season, so I feel deeply moved and honored as an actor.” He added, “Every time I hear that people are waiting for Season 3, it gives me strength, and I believe we’ve come this far thanks to viewers who look forward to the next story.”

Talking about reuniting with Kim Eui Sung, Pyo Ye Jin, Jang Hyuk Jin, and Bae Yoo Ram, Lee Je Hoon said, “I was happy and excited to be working together again. I remember when Season 3 was confirmed, we congratulated each other in our group chat. These days, our group chat is mostly filled with everyday conversations about food, baseball, and more, so it really feels like we’re family.”

He continued, “There’s never a shortage of laughter for every scene on set. My character Do Gi is supposed to be serious, but there are times when it’s hard to hold it in because we start laughing just from looking at each other. I think the laughter and closeness that come naturally in these moments are what viewers love beyond the screen.”

Regarding his collaboration with director Kang Bo Seung, who served as an assistant director during Season 1 and has now taken on the role of main director for Season 3, Lee Je Hoon said, “It felt even more exciting and special to meet him again as the main director. Since we’ve already worked together before, I felt from the start that our teamwork was in sync. We exchange a lot of ideas during filming, and we’re always perfectly in tune with each other.”

Lee Je Hoon also showed a strong sense of responsibility for his character, stating, “When creating Do Gi’s alter egos, I paid close attention to every detail—from his tone of voice to his outward appearance. I put a lot of effort into the action scenes, thinking, ‘I have to show even more thrilling action than in previous seasons.’ I hope it becomes an even more vibrant and entertaining story with plenty to see.”

Highlighting key points for viewers to look forward to, the actor said, “Viewers will be able to see a more complete version of Rainbow Taxi than in previous seasons. Along with our strong teamwork, there are upgraded elements hidden throughout the series, so I think viewers will enjoy discovering them as they watch.”

Lastly, Lee Je Hoon remarked, “Thank you so much for waiting for and showing interest in ‘Taxi Driver 3.’ The cast and crew are filming diligently to meet your expectations, so please look forward to the performances of Kim Do Gi and the five-member Rainbow Taxi team. We’ll return with a story that’s not only visually satisfying but also three times more exhilarating.”

“Taxi Driver 3” will premiere on November 21 at 10 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

