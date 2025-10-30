GOT7’s Youngjae Announces Enlistment Date

GOT7’s Youngjae has announced his enlistment plans!

On October 30, AndBut Company announced that Youngjae will be enlisting on November 27.

Read the agency’s full statement below:

Hello, this is AndBut Company.

We would like to inform you of our artist Youngjae’s upcoming enlistment.

Youngjae will begin fulfilling his mandatory military duty as a social service worker starting November 27.

To quietly and sincerely carry out his duties, there will be no separate send-off or other official event.

We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to all fans for your unwavering love and support, and we ask that you continue to send your warm encouragement to Youngjae throughout his service period.

Thank you.