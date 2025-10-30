Seo Ji Hye Brings A Balance Of Rationality And Compassion In New Drama “Nice To Not Meet You”

Upcoming drama “Nice to Not Meet You” has unveiled new stills of Seo Ji Hye in character!

“Nice to Not Meet You” is a romantic comedy about the love-hate relationship between Im Hyun Joon (Lee Jung Jae), an A-list actor who has lost sight of his original goals, and Wi Jung Shin (Lim Ji Yeon), an award-winning political journalist who gets demoted to the entertainment desk.

Seo Ji Hye plays Yoon Hwa Young, the youngest female editor-in-chief at the news outlet Sports Eunsung. Known in the industry as a skilled professional, she showcases bold speech and sharp intuition and hides a warm heart behind her composed exterior.

Seo Ji Hye is set to capture both the professionalism of a career woman and her human charm, blending a sophisticated image with refined charisma.

“Nice to Not Meet You” premieres on November 3 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Seo Ji Hye in “Heart Surgeons”:

