5 Moments Of Extreme Distress In Episodes 9-10 Of 'Ms. Incognito' 

Mondays and Tuesdays have never been more suspenseful now that we are almost at the end of “Ms. Incognito.” Every second feels like a struggle for Kim Yeong Ran (Jeon Yeo Been), who is right at the eye of a deathly storm. Although she has risked her life and bravely faced numerous dangerous situations, sadly, the worst is yet to come. Reaching a new peak of tension at every episode, and with so much to unpack in the latest ones, here are some of the most distressing moments our heroine went through this week.

Warning: spoilers from episodes 9-10 ahead!

1. Baek Hye Ji battling between life and death

Last week, we were left holding our breaths as Yeong Ran’s and Baek Hye Ji’s (Joo Hyun Young) lives were hanging by a thread after an intense confrontation with Gil Ho Se (Yang Kyung Won), a ruthless mercenary sent by Ga Sun Young (Jang Yoon Joo) to kill Yeong Ran. Though she barely makes it out alive after Jeon Dong Min (Jin Young) comes to her rescue, she has to pay a high price for it.

Their friendship might have had doubts, as Hye Ji always seemed suspicious of having a secret agenda. However, for her to risk her own life to protect Yeong Ran is the ultimate proof that she truly wanted to be her friend. Watching Hye Ji fighting for her life shakes Yeong Ran to her core. It is in this moment that she realizes the weight of her decisions. Now it isn’t only her life that could be destroyed, but also the lives of everyone who sides with her.

That’s why she not only decides to go back to Seoul to give Hye Ji better medical care, but also to protect the people she cares about in Muchang. This moment is so heartbreaking because Yeong Ran, apart from almost losing her only friend, is saying goodbye to her little family to enter the wolf’s den. From that moment on, she is truly alone to face her enemies.

2. Ga Sun Young trying to frame Yeong Ran for murder

As soon as Yeong Ran leaves behind her life as Bu Se Mi, she is prepared for everything. She reveals her true identity to the press and declares an open war on Ga Sun Young. However, her rival has proven time and time again that she is always one step ahead. It is frustrating watching the villainess always getting away with everything, but you cannot help but admire how ruthless, cold-hearted, and calculating she is. Ga Sun Young isn’t afraid of anything and is willing to put her neck on the line to get back her company. And that is exactly what she does. With the help of Yeong Ran’s mother, she orchestrates a plan to frame Yeong Ran for a murder attempt, flipping the public’s opinion against her.

Another thing to note is how this story cleverly ties up every loose end. In the beginning, it is shown that Yeong Ran had an abusive childhood, and in the latest episodes, we see that the past comes back. Her stepfather, who used to assault her as a kid, colludes with her enemies and accuses her of trying to murder Sun Young. As painful as it is watching her go through all that alone and fending for herself, it also effectively portrays the physiological and emotional trauma that Ga Sun Young is inflicting on her. Luckily, she is able to prove her innocence, but that doesn’t mean she is completely safe.

3. Kim Yeong Ran separating from Jeon Dong Min

Is it possible to suffer for a romance that never even started? This K-drama is proving that it is. Even when no words were said, the union between Dong Min and Yeong Ran was so real that the moment she leaves Muchang, he automatically becomes a professional yearner. He misses her so much that even when it won’t mean much, he keeps defending her against the people who badmouth her. And when the longing is too much, he decides to go look for her after much hesitation.

His love confession wouldn’t change much, but there are some words that can’t be left unsaid. However, for Yeong Ran, the timing couldn’t be worse. Ultimately, she rejects him in the harshest way, making sure he knows there’s no chance between them. At this moment, both Jeon Yeo Been and Jin Young gift us with a masterclass in angst and despair. You can notice how every word pierces their hearts, making this one of the most heartbreaking moments in the drama so far.

4. Jeon Dong Min sacrificing himself to save Kim Yeong Ran

Despite her rejection, that doesn’t change his resolve to keep on helping her. That’s probably one of the best things about Dong Min’s character. He might not gain anything out of getting involved in her problems; in fact, he might lose more than he expects, but he doesn’t back down. Following his instincts, he goes after Gil Ho Se and is able to discover some important clues that will lead him to the man’s next move. This is when we discover that Ga Sun Young is ready to get rid of his brother, who has the last piece of evidence against her.

Without knowing that Dong Min is so close to the truth, Yeong Ran agrees to help Ga Sun Woo (Lee Chang Min) in exchange for the evidence. And as expected, her plans go awry. Not only does Gil Ho Se kill Ga Sun Woo, but he also dies by suicide, making Yeong Ran look like the perpetrator. This is probably one of the most frustrating things in some of these shows. Somehow, the good guys are always one step behind, and they inevitably have to take the fall. In this case, it is Dong Min who helps her escape, turning into collateral damage in this whole scheme.

5. Ga Sun Young cornering Yeong Ran with a deathly threat

Very few villains can be as inevitable as Ga Sun Young. She seems to have all the cards in her hands. Once Dong Min is in her power as well, she corners Yeong Ran to her limit, and not even Lee Don (Seo Hyun Woo) can help to overpower her. In her desperation, Yeong Ran prepares herself to kill or get killed, but even with her gun pointing directly at the villainess, she isn’t capable of pulling the trigger. As Dong Min clearly said before, Yeong Ran is a really good woman, so in the face of a dead end, before becoming someone she is not, her last resort is to prepare to end her life.

From the beginning, Kim Yeong Ran wasn’t the person who could take down Ga Sun Young. She is way too vicious, determined, and crazy for our heroine. That’s why, proving right some fans’ theories, her real adversary, Chairman Ga Sung Ho (Moon Sung Geun), comes back from the dead, barely stopping her from giving up and finishing what he started. With this last shocking revelation, we’d better prepare ourselves for next week in what could bring one of the wildest and most thrilling endings for a K-drama this season.

Watch the latest episodes of “Ms. Incognito” here:

Watch Now

Andy zar is an avid drama watcher, from K-dramas to C-dramas, she believes any weekend is a good weekend to enjoy 12 hours of binge-watching dramas. She loves romance, web comics, and K-pop. Her favorite groups are EXO, TWICE, Red Velvet, and BOL4.

Currently watching: “Ms. Incognito”

Plans to watch: “Spirit Fingers,” “Last Summer“