4 Points To Look Forward To In The Second Half Of “Would You Marry Me”

Things are about to become more tense in the second half of “Would You Marry Me”!

SBS’s “Would You Marry Me” is a romantic comedy about a man and a woman who enter a high-stakes, 90-day fake marriage in order to win a luxurious newlywed home. Choi Woo Shik stars as Kim Woo Joo, the heir to South Korea’s oldest bakery, while Jung So Min plays Yoo Mary, a small business owner who needs his cooperation in order to claim the prize she won in a newlywed home lottery.

Here are the four key points to look forward to in the second half of the drama:

What Kim Woo Joo will do about his feelings for Mary

Kim Woo Joo, who has come to recognize his feelings for Mary, discovers that she is actually his first love—the girl who saved him during his childhood. Upon realizing this, he becomes fully immersed in their fake newlywed life.

Now completely aware that his feelings are not mere kindness but genuine love, Woo Joo is expected to openly express his emotions for Mary. Viewers are curious to see how Mary will respond to Woo Joo’s heartfelt confession and how their fake newlywed romance will unfold from here.

How the appearance of Mary’s legal husband will impact her relationship with Woo Joo

Tension is also expected to rise with the involvement of Mary’s legal husband and former fiancé, the other Kim Woo Joo (Seo Bum June). It is only a matter of time before the ex-fiancé discovers the fake newlywed arrangement between Woo Joo and Mary. His presence will heighten the suspense surrounding Mary and Woo Joo’s romance and her struggle to protect their newlywed home.

The true identity of Woo Joo’s uncle

Viewers can also look forward to the shocking revelation of Woo Joo’s uncle Han Goo’s (Kim Young Min’s) true identity. Han Goo is the man behind the death of Woo Joo’s parents and has been embezzling funds from Myungsundang. None of the family members yet know about Han Goo’s sinister side, and curiosity builds over how his evil deeds will impact the future developments of the story.

Whether Woo Joo and Mary will be able to protect their love and their newlywed home

After being scammed out of her rental deposit, Mary unexpectedly wins a 5 billion won newlywed home giveaway, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. With Woo Joo’s help, she begins a 90-day fake marriage.

Viewers’ attention is focused on whether Woo Joo and Mary will be able to protect both their love and their newlywed home. They are also eager to see what choices the two will make and what twists and turns will unfold as the story moves toward its conclusion.

The next episode of “Would You Marry Me” will air on October 31 at 9:50 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

