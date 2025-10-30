tvN Responds To Reports Of Ryu Jun Yeol's Participation In “Reply 1988” 10th Anniversary Content

tvN has addressed reports regarding Ryu Jun Yeol’s participation in the upcoming 10th anniversary special for “Reply 1988.”

On October 30, News1 reported that Ryu Jun Yeol recently took part in the recording of a special broadcast celebrating the beloved drama’s 10th anniversary, sparking speculation about a possible on-set reunion with his former co-star and ex-girlfriend Hyeri. Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri, who met while starring in “Reply 1988,” publicly dated from 2017 until their breakup in 2023.

Previously, it was reported that the “Reply 1988” production team had organized a cast reunion, including a group retreat and other commemorative content to mark the milestone. At the time, Ryu Jun Yeol was said to be unable to join the group retreat due to scheduling conflicts.

In response to the new report, tvN officially shared, “Although Ryu Jun Yeol was unable to join the group retreat due to scheduling issues, he adjusted his schedule to take part in portions of the filming in honor of ‘Reply 1988’ 10th anniversary.”

While it is now confirmed Ryu Jun Yeol did not attend the retreat with the rest of the cast, he reportedly filmed separate segments, including the opening portion of the special broadcast.

Stay tuned for more updates on the “Reply 1988” special 10th anniversary broadcast!

Source (1) (2)