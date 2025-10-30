MAMAMOO Confirms Full-Group Comeback And World Tour For 2026

MAMAMOO is officially gearing up for their long-awaited full-group comeback!

On October 30, News1 reported that MAMAMOO is set to release a new full-group album in June 2026, marking their first group release in nearly four years.

In response, the group’s agency RBW confirmed, “MAMAMOO is currently preparing for a full-group comeback with the goal of releasing it in June next year,” adding, “They are also planning a world tour, starting with domestic concerts.”

Since debuting in 2014 with their single “Don’t Be Happy,” MAMAMOO has solidified their status as one of K-pop’s leading vocal powerhouses. Following the release of their 12th mini album “MIC ON” in October 2022, the members have focused on solo and unit activities. Their upcoming comeback marks the long-awaited reunion of the quartet, raising anticipation for what the powerhouse group will bring to the stage next year.

Are you excited for MAMAMOO’s return? Stay tuned for updates!

In the meantime, watch “MAMAMOO: My Con The Movie” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)