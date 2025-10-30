Watch: Jang Ki Yong Spirals Into Chaos After Finding Out Ahn Eun Jin’s “Husband” Kim Mu Jun Is Cheating In “Dynamite Kiss”

Jang Ki Yong, Ahn Eun Jin, Kim Mu Jun, and Woo Davi are about to kick off a hilariously tangled romance in the upcoming SBS drama “Dynamite Kiss”!

“Dynamite Kiss” is a romantic comedy that follows Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin), a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother to land a job, and Gong Ji Hyuk (Jang Ki Yong), her team leader who falls for her.

The newly released teaser offers a glimpse into the chaotic romance among the four leads whose intertwined relationships unfold in a fast-paced, rhythmical whirlwind of love and misunderstandings.

The teaser kicks off with Gong Ji Hyuk completely losing his composure over Go Da Rim. After falling head over heels for her, he confesses, “I like you. I’ve liked you since the first time I saw you. Will you wait for a bit? I’m going to propose to you.” When she replies, “I like you too,” everything seems perfect—until he later finds out that she supposedly has a husband.

Things get even more chaotic when Gong Ji Hyuk catches Kim Sun Woo (Kim Mu Jun)—the man who claims to be Go Da Rim’s husband—in an intimate moment with another woman, Yoo Ha Young (Woo Davi). Torn between telling Go Da Rim what he saw and frustration, Gong Ji Hyuk mutters in exasperation, “Are they both insane?!”

The teaser ends with Gong Ji Hyuk declaring, “We need to talk,” hinting at the storm of emotions and misunderstandings still to come.

Watch the teaser below:

“Dynamite Kiss” will premiere on November 12 at 9 p.m. KST.

