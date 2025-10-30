Eugene, Ji Hyun Woo, And Lee Min Young Share Closing Remarks Ahead Of “First Lady” Finale

The stars of “First Lady” have shared their final thoughts ahead of tonight’s finale!

“First Lady” tells the shocking story of a president-elect who suddenly demands a divorce from his wife 67 days before his inauguration. Eugene stars as Cha Soo Yeon, a kingmaker who is about to become the first lady when her husband Hyun Min Chul (Ji Hyun Woo), who has just been elected president, turns her world upside down by asking for a divorce.

Ahead of the finale, Eugene, Ji Hyun Woo, and Lee Min Young expressed warm reflections on their time together, shared their favorite scenes, and highlighted key moments to watch in the final episode.

Eugene said, “The chemistry among the cast was amazing. We were considerate of one another, and the set always felt cheerful and comfortable. The memories of filming still feel vivid, so it’s hard to believe the drama is already ending. The time we spent together was so warm that it feels bittersweet to say goodbye.”

She added, “The story comes full circle with another big incident taking place at the factory—where everything began. That location holds a special place in my memory because it captured the characters’ deepest emotions.”

Regarding the finale, she hinted, “All the truths behind the incidents will finally be revealed, wrapping up the story in a satisfying way. You’ll also see what each character truly feels deep inside. Please stay tuned until the very end!”

Ji Hyun Woo shared, “I’m grateful to have worked with such amazing actors, staff, the writer, and the director. I’m curious if Min Chul’s words and emotions reached the viewers as I intended. It’s a bit sad that it’s ending, but I hope everyone enjoys the finale with full immersion.”

He also reflected on his favorite scenes: “I loved every past scene between Min Chul and Soo Yeon, especially the one where he comforts her during her pregnancy. It beautifully captured the love between husband and wife. Min Chul’s speech scenes were also memorable—I practiced a lot to deliver the emotions of a true leader. It was difficult to prepare, but once we filmed, the lingering emotions stayed with me for a long time.”

He concluded with a tease for the finale, saying, “Will Min Chul step down from his position as president-elect? Will Soo Yeon finally become the first lady she’s dreamed of being? And what will become of their family? Thank you to everyone who’s watched the drama. Please stay warm and healthy this winter.”

Lee Min Young, who plays Shin Hae Rin, shared, “Portraying a character as complex and intense as Hae Rin was both a new experience and a challenge. She’s a woman who holds deep secrets until the very end, and I had to portray her political ambitions and her love as a mother in each episode, so I was worried. I worked hard to convey her calm exterior and restrained emotions while hiding her inner desires. This project was a meaningful and fulfilling journey, and I’m grateful to the director, writer, and my fellow actors for making it so special.”

She went on to describe her most memorable scene: “After confessing to the hit-and-run, Hae Rin recalls her past like a film reel playing in her mind. As she calmly gives her statement, viewers will finally understand the reasons behind her mysterious actions. It’s the scene where Hae Rin is at her most honest and vulnerable.”

Finally, she remarked, “Since the drama portrays deeply realistic human characters who are neither entirely good nor bad, I hope viewers will reflect on what choices they might make in similar situations. Following each character’s journey to the end will bring an even deeper appreciation of the story.”

The final episode of “First Lady” will air on October 30 at 10:20 p.m. KST.

Catch up on the drama on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)