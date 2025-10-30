Jeon So Nee, Lee Yoo Mi, Jang Seung Jo, And Lee Moo Saeng Each Hide Their Own Secrets In “As You Stood By”

Netflix has unveiled new gripping stills of its upcoming series “As You Stood By.”

Adapted from Hideo Okuda’s critically acclaimed novel “Naomi and Kanako,” “As You Stood By” follows two women who are driven to the brink, facing an inescapable reality that forces them to consider murder as their only way out. The drama will be directed by Lee Jung Rim, who directed “VIP” and “Revenant.”

The newly released stills capture the shifting emotions of the characters in striking detail. Jo Eun Su (Jeon So Nee), a capable assistant manager on a luxury department store’s VIP team, displays a wide emotional range—from her poised professionalism to the deep concern she feels for her distressed friend Jo Hui Su (Lee Yoo Mi).

More stills show Hui Su with visible injuries and a terrified expression, hinting at the tragic and dangerous circumstances surrounding her. As the two women make a life-altering decision to break free from their nightmarish reality, their bond—and the suspenseful events that follow—will pull viewers into a gripping emotional whirlwind.

Another image features Noh Jin Pyo (Jang Seung Jo) with a sharp, menacing look that perfectly captures his threatening nature. Adding intrigue, Jang Seung Jo also portrays Jang Kang, a man who shares the same face as Jin Pyo but exudes an entirely different aura.

Meanwhile, Jin So Baek (Lee Moo Saeng) wears an enigmatic expression, hinting at his hidden intentions. His proximity to Eun Su and Hui Su raises questions about his role in their story—and the ripple effects he may cause in their desperate alliance.

The stills also offer a glimpse of the people surrounding Eun Su and Hui Su. Eun Su’s mother Gye Soon (Kim Mi Kyung) maintains a stoic expression even in front of a birthday cake, while Noh Jin Pyo’s mother Jung Sook (Kim Mi Sook) and his little sister Noh Jin Young (Lee Ho Jung) stand with grim faces. As these family members become entwined in the lives of the main characters, anticipation grows over how their relationships will shape the two women’s most desperate pact.

“As You Stood By” is set to premiere on November 7.

In the meantime, watch Jeon So Nee in “Encounter”:

Watch Now

And watch Lee Yoo Mi in “365: Repeat the Year”:

Watch Now

Source (1)