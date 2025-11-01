5 Nostalgic K-Dramas To Watch After 'A Hundred Memories'

After 12 unforgettable weeks, “A Hundred Memories” has come to an end, but it’s not easy to move on from its nostalgic 1980s setting, heartfelt storytelling, and tender exploration of love, friendship, and youth. The drama’s warm tone, bittersweet emotions, and realistic portrayal of growing up left viewers longing for more.

If you’re missing the comforting neighborhood bonds, retro aesthetics, and sentimental coming-of-age moments that defined “A Hundred Memories,” here are five K-dramas that capture a similar nostalgic charm, stories that blend laughter, tears, and the kind of timeless memories that linger long after the credits roll.

Set in the heart of late 1980s Seoul, “Reply 1988” follows five childhood friends growing up together in the close-knit neighborhood of Ssangmundong. Deok Sun (Hyeri), the lively middle child in a struggling family, yearns for recognition; Jung Hwan (Ryu Jun Yeol) dreams only of soccer despite his family’s sudden wealth; Sun Woo (Go Kyung Pyo) is the responsible model son; Dong Ryong (Lee Dong Hwi) is wise beyond his years but held back by poor grades; and Taek (Park Bo Gum), a quiet baduk prodigy, finds comfort among his friends despite his fame.

Through laughter, quarrels, first loves, and the warmth of shared meals, they face adolescence surrounded by family, neighbors, and the simple joys of a bygone era. Blending humor, nostalgia, and heartfelt emotion, “Reply 1988” is a tender celebration of youth, community, and the unforgettable memories that shape who we become, a timeless portrait of friendship and love amid changing times.

One of the biggest draws of “A Hundred Memories” was its central love triangle, but no K-drama on this list handles a love triangle, or rather, a love square, quite like “Reply 1988.” Thanks to the now-iconic “who is the husband” trope, the drama turns romance into an emotional guessing game where viewers become detectives. Yet, while the story leans on Deok Sun’s love life, “Reply 1988” is far more than a romance. Across its 20 episodes, it captures the joys and heartbreaks of growing up, the warmth of family, and the quiet melancholy of time passing. Humorous, raw, and deeply emotional, it’s a drama that remains unforgettable long after the final episode.

“Twenty Five, Twenty One”

Set against the backdrop of the late 1990s financial crisis, “Twenty Five, Twenty One” follows the intersecting lives of Na Hee Do (Kim Tae Ri), a passionate high school fencer whose dreams are derailed when her team is disbanded, and Baek Yi Jin (Nam Joo Hyuk), a young man whose once-comfortable life collapses after his family’s business fails. As they navigate hardship, ambition, and change, their paths cross in unexpected ways, forming a bond shaped by shared resilience and fleeting moments of hope. Through youth, friendship, and first love, the series captures the bittersweet beauty of growing up in uncertain times. It’s a nostalgic, tender coming-of-age story about finding light amid loss.

Much like “A Hundred Memories,” “Twenty Five, Twenty One” explores the emotional toll of financial struggle. Its characters battle instability following the economic crash, trying to build a secure future even as their youth slips away. Somber yet inspiring, the drama’s realistic portrayal of dreams, survival, and heartbreak makes it an emotional standout.

Choi Ban Do (Son Ho Jun) and Ma Jin Joo (Jang Na Ra), once deeply in love, now find their marriage strained by exhaustion, resentment, and lost dreams. Overwhelmed by work, parenting, and disappointment, they decide to end their relationship, until one day, they wake up in the 1990s as their 20-year-old selves in college, before they ever met. Suddenly given a chance to relive their youth, they must decide whether to change their paths or rediscover what first drew them together. “Go Back Couple” is a heartfelt, funny, and emotional journey about love, regret, and the bittersweet realization that, sometimes, the past holds the key to healing.

Though it’s the only fantasy K-drama on this list with its time-travel premise, “Go Back Couple” doesn’t lose any of the raw emotional depth that defines the others. It’s a simple but powerful story with strong performances and emotional sincerity that tug at the heartstrings, all while delivering moments of romance that make viewers’ hearts flutter while asking the simple question, “If you could go back, would you change your future?”

Set in May 1980 during the turbulent Gwangju Uprising, “Youth of May” tells the story of Hwang Hee Tae (Lee Do Hyun), a bright but conflicted medical student, and Kim Myung Hee (Go Min Si), a determined nurse yearning for a better future. When a chance meeting brings them together amid political unrest, their connection blossoms into a quiet, heartfelt romance. Yet, as the streets of Gwangju fill with resistance and fear, their love becomes intertwined with one of Korea’s most painful historical moments. Poignant and deeply human, “Youth of May” captures the innocence of youth, the cost of ideals, and the ache of fleeting love, a reminder that even in times of darkness, love can bloom.

For viewers drawn to the political backdrop of 1980s Korea, “Youth of May” is a must-watch. Like many nostalgic dramas, it avoids flashiness, instead shining through its authenticity and gentle storytelling. The pure, old-fashioned romance between Hee Tae and Myung Hee evokes a bygone sincerity rarely seen in modern dramas, making it both touching and unforgettable.

Set in the late 1990s, “Reply 1997” follows Sung Shi-won (Jung Eun Ji), a spirited high school girl from Busan whose life revolves around her K-pop idol obsession, particularly H.O.T’s Tony An. Alongside her five childhood friends, she navigates the chaos of adolescence, from fan wars and teenage crushes to the growing pains of pre-digital Korea. The story alternates between their carefree high school days and a 2012 reunion dinner, where the now 33-year-old friends gather as one couple prepares to announce their engagement. Blending humor, warmth, and nostalgia, “Reply 1997” beautifully captures the passion of youth, the innocence of first love, and the unbreakable bonds formed during one’s teenage years. It’s a heartfelt ode to friendship, fandom, and the unforgettable memories of the 90s.

While “A Hundred Memories” briefly touched on retro music by featuring a few music café scenes, it never fully explored that nostalgic thread, which makes “Reply 1997” the perfect pick for music lovers. Similar to “Reply 1988,” this K-drama also features a husband mystery, but with a delightful twist that dives deep into the golden era of K-pop and fan culture, making it a nostalgic treat for longtime fans and newcomers alike.

