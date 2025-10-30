aespa, BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN, BABYMONSTER, NewJeans, BTS, And TWS Earn RIAJ Platinum And Gold Certifications For Streaming In Japan

The Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) has announced its latest batch of official certifications!

In 2020, the RIAJ implemented a new certification system for online streaming of songs, as an addition to its pre-existing certification systems for physical album shipments and digital download sales. According to the new system, songs are certified silver once they reach 30 million streams, gold at 50 million streams, and platinum at 100 million streams.

This month, aespa earned a platinum certification for their 2021 Korean hit “Savage,” which has surpassed 100 million streams in Japan.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN earned two gold certifications for their Korean songs “God of Music” and “HOME;RUN,” both of which reached 50 million streams each in Japan.

BLACKPINK’s “PLAYING WITH FIRE” (Korean version), Jennie’s “like JENNIE,” BABYMONSTER’s “SHEESH,” NewJeans’ “Bubble Gum,” TWS’s “plot twist,” and BTS’s Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo collab “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat) [BTS Remix]” were all also certified gold for surpassing 50 million streams each in Japan.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

Watch SEVENTEEN’s variety show “NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN” on Viki here:

Watch Now

And check out BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)