'First Lady' Ends On Quiet Ratings

MBN’s “First Lady” came to an end last night.

On October 30, the drama wrapped up its relatively stable run with a thrilling series finale. According to Nielsen Korea, the final episode of “First Lady” scored an average nationwide rating of 1.6 percent.

“First Lady” tells the shocking story of a president-elect who suddenly demands a divorce from his wife 67 days before his inauguration. Eugene stars as Cha Soo Yeon, a kingmaker who is about to become the first lady when her husband Hyun Min Chul (Ji Hyun Woo), who has just been elected president, turns her world upside down by asking for a divorce.

Binge-watch all of “First Lady” with subtitles on Viki below:

