Jung So Min Gets Some Brutal Advice From Romantic Rival Shin Seul Ki In 'Would You Marry Me'

Get ready for a tense encounter between Jung So Min and Shin Seul Ki on the next episode of “Would You Marry Me”!

SBS’s “Would You Marry Me” is a romantic comedy about a man and a woman who enter a high-stakes, 90-day fake marriage in order to win a luxurious newlywed home. Choi Woo Shik stars as Kim Woo Joo, the heir to South Korea’s oldest bakery, while Jung So Min plays Yoo Mary, a small business owner who needs his cooperation in order to claim the prize she won in a newlywed home lottery.

Spoilers

Previously on “Would You Marry Me,” Kim Woo Joo told his longtime childhood friend Yoon Jin Kyung (Shin Seul Ki)—who secretly has a crush on him—about Yoo Mary turning out to be his first love from long ago.

In newly released stills from the upcoming episode of the drama, Mary and Jin Kyung share an awkward conversation. Mary, who looks visibly uncomfortable, keeps her hands tightly clasped together and her head facing down, as if unable to even meet Jin Kyung’s eyes.

Meanwhile, Jin Kyung glares resentfully at her romantic rival with a piercing gaze and displeased frown. The tension only grows as Jin Kyung offers Mary some brutal advice that hits her where it hurts.

To find out how this meeting between Mary and Jin Kyung affects Mary and Woo Joo’s budding romance, catch the next episode of “Would You Marry Me” on October 31 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

