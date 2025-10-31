Ahn Eun Jin Is A Ray Of Sunshine Who Steals Jang Ki Yong's Heart In 'Dynamite Kiss'

SBS’s upcoming drama “Dynamite Kiss” has shared a new glimpse of Ahn Eun Jin’s lovable character!

“Dynamite Kiss” is a romantic comedy about a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother in order to get a job and a team leader who falls in love with her.

Ahn Eun Jin will star as Go Da Rim, who remains cheerful and determined even in the most difficult of circumstances. A ray of sunshine who makes you want to root for her, Go Da Rim goes to great lengths to get a job, even pretending to be a married mother.

However, it just so happens that Gong Ji Hyuk (Jang Ki Yong)—the man with whom Go Da Rim shared a “dynamite kiss” in the past—also works at the company where she has just managed to land a new job. Go Da Rim, who initially has no interest in anything other than becoming a full-time employee, is gradually swayed by Gong Ji Hyuk, who keeps making her heart race at work.

The “Dynamite Kiss” production team remarked, “On set, actress Ahn Eun Jin was always the epitome of a ‘happy virus’ who spread cheerful energy to the other actors and staff. When Ahn Eun Jin laughed, everyone laughed along with her, and when Ahn Eun Jin became deeply immersed in a scene, everyone held their breath as they watched her act.”

They added, “Please give lots of support to Ahn Eun Jin, who will prove herself to be not only a talented actress but also a lovable actress with irreplaceable charms through ‘Dynamite Kiss.’”

“Dynamite Kiss” will premiere on November 12 at 9 p.m. KST.

