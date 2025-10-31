Sooyoung Confirmed To Host 2025 ASEAN-Korea Music Concert In Vietnam

Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung will be hosting the 2025 ASEAN-Korea Music Concert (AKMC)!

On October 31, it was announced that Sooyoung will host the 2025 AKMC, which will take place the next day on November 1 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

AKMC is a cultural event co-hosted by the intergovernmental ASEAN-Korea Centre and the Korea Foundation for International Culture Exchange (KOFICE), Korea’s specialized agency for international cultural exchange, and organized by Silkroad C&T Group, an advanced construction materials company.

The concert will be held in Ho Chi Minh City with the aim of enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation and revitalizing cultural exchange between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) including Vietnam and Korea. It is expected to help invigorate cultural exchange among the younger generation in Vietnam, where the concert is taking place.

Sooyoung will set the atmosphere on-site with polished, flexible hosting, joined by Manh Cuong, an announcer with Vietnam’s state broadcaster.

