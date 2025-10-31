Kim Hee Sun's Birthday Party Devolves Into Chaos In Upcoming Drama 'No Next Life'

TV Chosun’s upcoming drama “No Next Life” has shared a sneak peek of Kim Hee Sun’s catastrophic birthday party!

“No Next Life” is a comedy starring Kim Hee Sun, Han Hye Jin, and Jin Seo Yeon as three 41-year-old women who are worn out from the daily grind of parenting and work. As the three friends each set out on new challenges, the drama portrays the confusion and anxiety of entering their 40s in a heartfelt yet humorous way.

In newly released stills from the upcoming drama, Jo Na Jung (Kim Hee Sun) brings her two kids to a crowded restaurant, where her longtime besties Gu Joo Young (Han Hye Jin) and Lee Il Li (Jin Seo Yeon) have gathered to celebrate her 41st birthday.

After finally managing to sit down, Jo Na Jung opens her birthday presents and smiles brightly at her friends. However, this bliss doesn’t last for long: soon afterwards, Jo Na Jung faces an uncomfortable situation when her son bursts into tears on the floor and she finds herself at a loss for what to do.

“Kim Hee Sun, Han Hye Jin, and Jin Seo Yeon are breathing life into their characters from head to toe with their realistic and detailed acting,” said the drama’s production team. “The 41st birthday party scene, a ‘microcosm of reality’ that captures the three women’s lives, will draw viewers into the story from the very first episode.”

“No Next Life” will premiere on November 10 at 10 p.m. KST.

