OnlyOneOf Parts Ways With Agency After 6 Years
All of the members of OnlyOneOf have parted ways with their longtime agency 8D Entertainment.
On October 31, 8D Entertainment officially announced that they would no longer be managing OnlyOneOf, who first debuted under the agency in 2019.
8D Entertainment’s full statement is as follows:
Hello.
This is 8D Entertainment.
We are letting you know that our management of OnlyOneOf has come to an end.
We would like to sincerely thank the lyOn [OnlyOneof’s fans] who have supported the artists with their unchanging love for a long time.
Although [OnlyOneOf’s] activities as a group have ended, we ask that you warmly keep an eye on each member’s new start and give them lots of support and encouragement in the future.
Thank you.