Choi Woo Shik And Jung So Min Are Moments Away From A Kiss Under The Sunset In “Would You Marry Me”

“Would You Marry Me” has shared new stills featuring a heart-fluttering moment between Choi Woo Shik and Jung So Min!

“Would You Marry Me” is a romantic comedy about a man and a woman who enter a high-stakes, 90-day fake marriage in order to win a luxurious newlywed home. Choi Woo Shik stars as Kim Woo Joo, the heir to South Korea’s oldest bakery, while Jung So Min plays Yoo Mary, a small business owner who needs his cooperation in order to claim the prize she won in a newlywed home lottery.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Kim Woo Joo realized his feelings for Yoo Mary after feeling jealous upon seeing her with her ex-fiancé Woo Joo (Seo Bum June). He then made a straightforward confession, telling her, “I like you, Mary.” As the episode ended, viewers were left wondering how Mary would respond to his confession.

Ahead of Episode 7, the series teased an emotional scene featuring Woo Joo and Mary sharing a kiss in a field of reeds, signaling a turning point in their relationship. Bathed in the golden glow of the setting sun, the newly released stills capture the heart-fluttering moment just before their lips meet.

Woo Joo’s affectionate gaze as he gently cradles Mary’s face, and Mary’s closed eyes filled with quiet anticipation, create a scene brimming with unspoken emotion as if all the feelings they’ve been holding back finally overflow.

The next episode of “Would You Marry Me” will air on October 31 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

