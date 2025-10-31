Watch: Kim Se Jeong Rekindles Forgotten Emotions In Kang Tae Oh In 'Moon River' Teaser

KBS2’s upcoming drama “Moon River” has released a highlight teaser ahead of its premiere!

“Moon River” is a fantasy romance historical drama about a crown prince who has lost his smile and a woman who has lost her memory, whose souls are mysteriously switched, forcing them to walk in each other’s shoes.

In the newly released video, Lee Gang (Kang Tae Oh) is shown in anguish after losing his beloved royal consort to a power struggle in the palace. Living as a self-styled scoundrel while dreaming of revenge, Lee Gang one day meets Park Dal I (Kim Se Jeong), a woman who is the spitting image of the lost consort, and a new breeze stirs in his heart.

But unlike the consort, Park Dal I is of humble status as a peddler with a folksy way of speaking and a playful manner. Her plucky resourcefulness and uncommon grit spark laughter, and as soon as she arrives in Hanyang, she gets tangled up with Crown Prince Lee Gang. As they bicker, subtle emotions form between them, making viewers’ hearts flutter.

Meanwhile, the chilling warning from Left State Councilor Kim Han Cheol (Jin Goo), who watches it all with a steely gaze, heightens the tension. To grasp greater power, Kim Han Cheol shakes the royal household by the scruff, putting Lee Gang and Park Dal I in growing peril by the day. The clip also offers a glimpse of what lies ahead for Lee Woon (Lee Sin Young), the Grand Prince Jewoon, and Kim Han Cheol’s daughter Kim Woo Hee (Hong Su Zu), further stoking curiosity.

Watch the full teaser below:

“Moon River” is set to premiere on November 7 at 9:50 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

