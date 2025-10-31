Jang Dong Ju's Agency Confirms His Safety Following Concerns About His Whereabouts

Jang Dong Ju’s agency has made clarifications regarding the actor’s recent Instagram post.

Earlier today on October 31, Jang Dong Ju posted a black square on Instagram along with the caption, “I’m sorry,” without any additional details regarding the apology.

Following concerns from fans, a source from Jang Dong Ju’s agency NEXUS E&M briefly stated, “We have currently lost contact with Jang Dong Joo. We are also uncertain of what the exact situation is,” revealing that they had last contacted Jang Dong Ju on October 27. The source further revealed that on October 30, he had contacted his parents, saying, “I’ll go home tomorrow (October 31),” but he had yet to come home.

Eventually, NEXUS E&M shared that they had gotten in contact with the actor and reassured fans, “We have found the actor’s whereabouts, and we have confirmed that it is not a bad situation. We apologize for causing concern.”

After debuting throuhg the drama “School 2017,” Jang Dong Ju starred in various projects including “Trigger” and “Let Me Be Your Knight.” He recently finished filming for “Human from Today” (literal title).

Source (1) (2) (3)