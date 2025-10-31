TOZ Announces Disbandment

Boy group TOZ will be wrapping up their group activities.

On October 31, TOZ’s agency YY Entertainment released an official statement announcing the decision:

Hello,

This is YY Entertainment. After long and careful discussions regarding TOZ’s current situation and future, we have mutually agreed to conclude TOZ’s group activities.

We sincerely apologize for the sudden news and for causing concern to fans. We are deeply grateful for the passion and dedication the members of TOZ have shown throughout our journey together.

We kindly ask for your continued warm support and encouragement as each member embarks on a new beginning. Thank you.

TOZ is a boy group consisting of members Anthonny, Hart (Haruto), Yuto, and Takuto—all former contestants of Mnet’s survival show “Boys Planet.” TOZ made their Korean debut on May 2, 2024, with their first Korean mini album “TO my new friends.”

Wishing all members of TOZ the best in their future endeavors!

Watch them on “Boys Planet” on Viki below:

Watch Now