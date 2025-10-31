Lim Ji Yeon, Lee Jung Jae, Kim Ji Hun, And Seo Ji Hye Share Why “Nice To Not Meet You” Is Too Fun To Miss

The premiere of tvN’s new Monday–Tuesday drama “Nice To Not Meet You” is drawing near!

“Nice To Not Meet You” is a romantic comedy about the love-hate relationship between Im Hyun Joon (Lee Jung Jae), an A-list actor who has lost touch with his roots, and Wi Jung Shin (Lim Ji Yeon), a justice-obsessed, award-winning political journalist who gets demoted to the entertainment desk.

Ahead of its premiere, “Nice To Not Meet You” unveiled key viewing points shared directly by the cast—Lee Jung Jae, Lim Ji Yeon, Kim Ji Hun, and Seo Ji Hye.

Lee Jung Jae, who takes on the role of Im Hyun Joon, a beloved national actor best known for playing “Good Detective Kang Pil Gu,” explained why he chose the project: “After doing many serious works, I wanted to try something lighter and more playful.” He added, “‘Nice To Not Meet You’ feels like the perfect drama for the year-end season. I hope everyone enjoys watching it.”

Lim Ji Yeon, who transforms into Wi Jung Shin, a once-top political reporter turned rookie entertainment journalist, shared, “The biggest highlight is seeing Lee Jung Jae return to comedy after such a long time. For viewers who remember his current charismatic image, it’ll be a refreshing and delightful surprise.” She added confidently, “It’s a drama guaranteed to be fun—you definitely won’t regret watching it.”

Kim Ji Hun, who plays Lee Jae Hyung, a former beloved national baseball star who begins a new chapter as the CEO of Sports Eunsung, described the drama as “lighthearted and wholesome.” He shared, “The drama has so many funny scenes that it even makes me wonder if we’ve had a comedy this funny. The early episodes, especially the tangled and hilarious moments between Im Hyun Joon and Wi Jung Shin, will make it easy and enjoyable to watch.” He continued, “It’s been a long time since I played such a warm, kind role. I hope those who’ve been waiting to see this side of me will look forward to it. I have a feeling the drama will fly by before you even realize it.”

Finally, Seo Ji Hye, who plays Yoon Hwa Young, the youngest-ever editor-in-chief of the entertainment department at Sports Eunsung, described the series by saying, “‘Nice To Not Meet You’ is an adorably annoying yet heartwarming drama. It has a familiar charm that still feels fresh and new. I hope viewers will feel happiness and warmth while watching it.” She concluded, “I’m so thrilled to greet everyone through drama again after a long time. Please show lots of love and interest in ‘Nice To Not Meet You’—I hope you enjoy watching it.”

“Nice to Not Meet You” will premiere on November 3 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

