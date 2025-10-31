Ha Seung Ri And Hyun Woo’s Grocery Date Takes An Unexpected Turn In “Marie And Her Three Daddies”

Love is in the air for Ha Seung Ri’s family in the upcoming episode of “Marie and Her Three Daddies”!

“Marie and Her Three Daddies” follows Marie (Ha Seung Ri) on her journey to uncover the truth about her father, ultimately depicting the creation of an unconventional family built on bonds deeper than blood.

Spoilers

In the upcoming episode, viewers will see the heart-fluttering mart date between Marie and Lee Kang Se (Hyun Woo), along with the memorable first encounter between Marie’s grandmother Yoon Soon Ae (Geum Bo Ra) and Kang Se’s father Lee Ok Soon (Kang Shin Il).

As Marie and Kang Se gradually open up about their family backgrounds, their relationship deepens even more. The newly released stills capture the couple, who are now fully enjoying their blossoming romance, as they showcase sweet, newlywed-like chemistry during their grocery shopping date.

However, their date takes an unexpected turn with the sudden appearance of Pyo Do Gi (Kim Young Jae), a third-year resident at Uhm Hospital. Previously, Marie and Do Gi had a bad run-in at the hospital’s convenience store—after accidentally bumping into each other, Do Gi’s wireless earphones fell into a cup of instant noodles, and Marie spilled canned coffee in the ensuing argument.

In the stills, Marie is seen happily shopping with Kang Se, unaware that Do Gi is also at the store. Meanwhile, Do Gi scans the area with a sharp, searching gaze. Will the two cross paths again? And what kind of trouble Do Gi’s reappearance might bring for intern Marie?

Elsewhere, Marie’s grandmother Soon Ae feels an unexpected spark during her first meeting with Ok Soon, a polite and soft-spoken tenant hoping to rent her spare room. Unable to take her eyes off his gentle smile, Soon Ae clutches her chest as her heart skips a beat. Anticipation builds over what kind of new connection this charming encounter might lead to.

Episode 15 of “Marie and Her Three Daddies” airs on October 31 at 8:30 p.m. KST.

