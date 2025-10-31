Rosé And Bruno Mars’ “APT.” Becomes 4th Fastest Music Video In History To Reach 2.1 Billion Views

BLACKPINK’s Rosé continues to make YouTube records with her smash hit collaboration “APT.”!

On October 31 at around 6:23 p.m. KST, the music video for Rosé and Bruno Mars’s duet “APT.” surpassed 2.1 billion views on YouTube. Originally released on October 18, 2024, at 1 p.m. KST, the video reached this remarkable milestone in just 378 days.

With this achievement, “APT.” has become the fastest music video by an Asian artist to surpass 2.1 billion views, as well as the fastest music video led by a female artist to do so. It now stands as the fourth fastest music video in YouTube history to reach the milestone.

Before “APT.”, only three other music videos achieved 2.1 billion views in a shorter time span: Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” (feat. Daddy Yankee), Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You,” and Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You” (feat. Cardi B).

Congratulations to Rosé and Bruno Mars on their exciting achievement!

Watch the fun music video for “APT.” again below: