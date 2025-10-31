Jo Yoon Soo Aids Ji Chang Wook’s Revenge Mission As A Formidable Ally In “The Manipulated”

Jo Yoon Soo becomes Ji Chang Wook’s ally in his journey for revenge in Disney+’s “The Manipulated.”

“The Manipulated” follows Tae Joong (Ji Chang Wook), an ordinary man whose life is turned upside down when he is wrongfully imprisoned for a heinous crime. Upon discovering that everything was orchestrated by Yo Han (Doh Kyung Soo), he sets out on a journey of revenge.

Jo Yoon Soo plays Noh Eun Bi, a key ally who helps Tae Joong in his quest for vengeance. Having lost her mother and grown up alone after her father’s imprisonment, Eun Bi is a tough, resilient woman shaped by hardship. Though she appears cold and guarded on the outside, she hides a soft, vulnerable side beneath her sharp exterior.

While she initially treats Tae Joong with indifference, Eun Bi gradually becomes intrigued by him and ultimately joins him in his pursuit of revenge. Through her nuanced portrayal of this complex character, Jo Yoon Soo is expected to add greater emotional depth and intensity to the drama’s unfolding narrative.

“The Manipulated” will premiere with its first four episodes on November 5, followed by two new episodes each week for a total of 12 episodes.

Watch Joo Yoon Soo in “The Killer’s Shopping List” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)