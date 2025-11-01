'To The Moon' Ends On Ratings Rise As 'Would You Marry Me' Kicks Off 2nd Half At No. 1

MBC’s “To The Moon” wrapped up its run on a ratings boost last night!

On October 31, “To the Moon” enjoyed a significant increase in viewership for its series finale. According to Nielsen Korea, the final episode of the drama rose to an average nationwide rating of 2.1 percent.

Meanwhile, SBS’s “Would You Marry Me,” which airs in the same time slot, remained first place in its time slot. The romantic comedy kicked off the second half of its run on an average nationwide rating of 6.5 percent, making it the most-watched program of the night aside from coverage of the KBO (Korea Baseball Organization) game.

