2PM's Taecyeon Announces Marriage Plans

It’s official: 2PM’s Taecyeon is getting married!

On November 1, Taecyeon’s agency 51K announced that he would be tying the knot with his longtime girlfriend next spring. The idol-turned-actor first went public with his relationship in 2020, and the couple was swept up in engagement rumors earlier this year when Taecyeon was spotted kneeling and presenting a ring to his girlfriend in Paris.

The agency’s full statement is as follows:

Hello. This is 51K. We would like to share the news of actor Ok Taecyeon’s marriage. Actor Ok Taecyeon has promised to spend the rest of his life with the partner whom he has been dating for a long time. The wedding will be held privately at a location in Seoul next spring, with only close friends, family, and relatives in attendance. As [Taecyeon’s] spouse-to-be is not a celebrity, we ask for your generous understanding in regards to the fact that we will not be revealing further details. Even after his marriage, actor Ok Taecyeon plans to greet you with good projects and a wide variety of activities. We ask that you continue to give actor Ok Taecyeon your unsparing love and support. Thank you.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

