LE SSERAFIM Enters Top 50 Of UK's Official Singles Chart For 1st Time With j-hope Collab 'SPAGHETTI'

LE SSERAFIM is soaring to new heights on the United Kingdom’s Official Singles Chart with their latest single!

On October 31 local time, the Official Charts (widely regarded as the U.K. equivalent to Billboard’s U.S. charts) announced that LE SSERAFIM’s new single “SPAGHETTI” featuring BTS’s j-hope had debuted at No. 46 on its Official Singles Chart.

The entry marks LE SSERAFIM’s highest ranking yet on the Official Singles Chart, overtaking their 2024 hit “CRAZY,” which peaked at No. 83 last year.

“SPAGHETTI” also set a new personal record for the group on Spotify’s weekly Global Top Songs chart, where it debuted at No. 25 with an impressive total of 16,838,668 million streams for the week of October 24 to 30.

Congratulations to LE SSERAFIM!

