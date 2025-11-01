Choi Woo Shik Visits Jung So Min's Mom After They Start Dating In 'Would You Marry Me'

Choi Woo Shik will pay a visit to his prospective mother-in-law on the next episode of “Would You Marry Me”!

SBS’s “Would You Marry Me” is a romantic comedy about a man and a woman who enter a high-stakes, 90-day fake marriage in order to win a luxurious newlywed home. Choi Woo Shik stars as Kim Woo Joo, the heir to South Korea’s oldest bakery, while Jung So Min plays Yoo Mary, a small business owner who needs his cooperation in order to claim the prize she won in a newlywed home lottery.

Spoilers

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Kim Woo Joo visits Yoo Mary’s family home on the day that they officially begin dating. Woo Joo greets Yoo Mary’s mom Oh Young Sook (Yoon Bok In) with a warm smile and gentle eyes that make him a picture-perfect future son-in-law. As he attentively listens to Young Sook with his hands clasped politely together, Woo Joo’s affection and respect for Mary’s family shine through.

Meanwhile, Young Sook seems to have gone all out in preparing a hearty meal for Woo Joo, who sits before a table overflowing with food.

In contrast to Woo Joo’s formal attire, Mary is dressed in comfortable homewear as she squirms under a barrage of nagging from her mom.

To find out what the trio will say to one another over this home-cooked meal, catch the next episode of “Would You Marry Me” on November 1 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

