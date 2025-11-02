LE SSERAFIM Enters Top 20 Of Spotify Global Chart For 1st Time With j-hope Collab 'SPAGHETTI'

LE SSERAFIM has achieved an exciting career first!

On the chart dated October 30, LE SSERAFIM’s new single “SPAGHETTI” featuring BTS’s j-hope jumped to a new peak of No. 19 on Spotify’s daily Global Top Songs chart after racking up a total of 2,527,322 streams for the day.

“SPAGHETTI,” which was already LE SSERAFIM’s highest-ranking song on the chart to date, has now also become their first to break into the top 20.

Additionally, “SPAGHETTI” set a personal record for LE SSERAFIM on Spotify’s weekly Global Top Songs chart as well: for the week of October 24 to 30, the single debuted at No. 25 with a total of 16,838,668 streams.

Congratulations to LE SSERAFIM!