Watch: Jung Kyung Ho Accidentally Gets Stuck Giving Out Free Hugs In Teaser For New Drama 'Pro Bono'

tvN’s upcoming drama “Pro Bono” has unveiled its first teaser!

“Pro Bono” is a chaotic courtroom drama about a materialistic judge obsessed with success who unexpectedly becomes a public interest lawyer. Jung Kyung Ho will star as Kang David, a former judge who winds up trapped in a large law firm’s overlooked pro bono team, which earns zero revenue.

The lighthearted new teaser shows Kang David standing in the middle of the street, holding up a big sign that says “Pro Bono.” Confused, several passersby ask one another, “I don’t know… what does ‘pro bono’ mean? What is that?”

Kang David then flips the sign around to read “FREE legal representation,” but because “FREE” is written in English and “legal representation” is written in Korean, he unexpectedly winds up attracting a crowd of people who think he’s giving out free hugs instead.

Flustered, Kang David exclaims, “No, free legal representation. Not free hugs! Don’t you know what ‘pro bono’ means?”

The video then ends by teasing that “Pro Bono” will premiere on December 6 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

Check out the new teaser below!

