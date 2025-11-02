HUNTR/X's 'Golden' Returns To No. 1 On UK's Official Singles Chart, Breaking A 56-Year Record

HUNTR/X’s “Golden” is going “up, up up” once again in the United Kingdom!

“Golden,” the smash hit from the popular animated film “KPop Demon Hunters,” has dethroned Taylor Swift’s “The Fate of Ophelia” to reclaim its spot at the top of the United Kingdom’s Official Singles Chart (widely regarded as the U.K. equivalent to Billboard’s Hot 100 in the United States).

For the week of October 30 to November 5, “Golden” returned to No. 1, marking its ninth non-consecutive week at the top of the chart.

“Golden” has now broken the record for the longest run at No. 1 of any song by an animated artist on the Official Singles Chart. The previous record was held by The Archies’ 1969 song “Sugar, Sugar” for 56 years.

Including “Golden,” the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack landed a total of four songs on the Official Singles Chart this week. HUNTR/X’s “How It’s Done” stayed strong at No. 10 in its sixth week on the chart, followed by HUNTR/X’s “What It Sounds Like” at No. 13 in its second week.

Meanwhile, TWICE’s Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung’s version of “Takedown” climbed back up to No. 92 in its 14th overall week on the chart.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “KPop Demon Hunters”!

Source (1) (2)