2PM's Lee Junho Shows Off His Singing At A Thai Club In 'Typhoon Family'

2PM’s Lee Junho and Kim Min Ha are heading to Thailand on the next episode of “Typhoon Family”!

“Typhoon Family” is a new tvN drama starring Lee Junho as Kang Tae Poong, a carefree party boy whose world is turned upside down when he suddenly becomes the head of a struggling trading company during the IMF crisis of 1997.

At the end of the previous episode of “Typhoon Family,” Kang Tae Poong boldly confessed his feelings to Oh Mi Seon (Kim Min Ha), telling her, “I think I like you.”

In the upcoming episode of the drama, Kang Tae Poong and Oh Mi Seon will head abroad on their first overseas business trip. In order to sell the new helmets that have caught Kang Tae Poong’s eye, the pair will travel to Thailand, where motorcycles are a popular form of transportation.

Newly released stills from the episode capture Kang Tae Poong and Oh Mi Seon dressed to the nines at a Thai club. Kang Tae Poong, who was famous for rocking the dance floor at Apgujeong clubs during his days as a party boy, takes the stage to show off his singing skills and steal the audience’s hearts with a sweet serenade.

As he charms the crowd with his voice, Kang Tae Poong makes no attempt to hide the fact that his gaze is directed at Oh Mi Seon, heightening anticipation for the couple’s budding romance.

“Lee Junho is an actor who imbues each line of dialogue and each verse of a song with emotion,” said the “Typhoon Family” production team. “As he flawlessly pulls off both singing and acting, he will display boss man Tae Poong’s spirit of challenge and his romantic sensibilities at the same time. You’ll be able to see both sides of Lee Junho, who is both a singer and an actor.”

To catch Lee Junho’s serenade, tune in to the next episode of “Typhoon Family” on November 2 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

