Ryu Seung Ryong Goes All Out For A Chance At Promotion In 'The Dream Life Of Mr. Kim'

JTBC’s weekend drama “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” has shared new stills ahead of the upcoming episode!

Based on a webtoon, “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” follows a middle-aged man who loses everything he once believed was valuable. Through his journey, he comes to realize that his worth doesn’t lie in being a major corporate manager, but in embracing his true self.

Spoilers

Previously, Kim Nak Soo (Ryu Seung Ryong) suffered from misfortune with just one step left until being promoted to an executive member.

Feeling the pressure, Kim Nak Soo and his team will begin their desperate struggle to not be left out in promotions. In exchange for getting high marks for the performance assessment, Kim Nak Soo suggests personally going out to participate in sales.

In the newly released stills, Kim Nak Soo’s team members appear moved by his speech. Jung Sung Gu (Jung Soon Won) heads out with Kim Nak Soo to meet customers and get contracts signed, impressing viewers with their teamwork. Viewers are curious to find out how their sales performance will be evaluated.

The next episode of “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” airs on November 2 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

