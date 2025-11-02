Yoon Sun Woo And Kim Ga Eun Share Heartfelt Messages And Photos From Their Wedding

Kim Ga Eun and Yoon Sun Woo have shared photos from their wedding!

Earlier on October 26, Kim Ga Eun and Yoon Sun Woo held their wedding ceremony. The two first met while co-starring in the 2014 KBS2 drama “Abiding Love Dandelion,” and they announced their marriage following their 10-year relationship.

On November 2, Kim Ga Eun took to Instagram to share photos from their wedding. She wrote:

After the whirlwind of the wedding finished and having thought carefully, I found myself so happy to the extent I wondered, ‘Have I ever been this happy in my life?’

From those who helped with one mindset by our side to the expressions of everyone who looked at us—it was a supportive and happy day that I will remember all of.

I want to sincerely thank who came to congratulate us with all their hearts.

I’m sincerely grateful.

I will remember each and every person in my heart, and I will live well going forward.

Once again, thank you sincerely.

Yoon Sun Woo also shared a photo from their wedding day along with the caption:

We wrapped up our wedding well amidst many people’s congratulations.

Thanks to everyone who was together with us,

I think the moments of that day will remain long in my heart.

I will not forget the warm feelings sent to us,

and we will make a happy family while treasuring each other.

Thank you sincerely.

Yoon Sun Woo made his debut in 2003 on EBS’s “Environmental Squadron Zentaforce” and began his acting career with the 2014 KBS2 drama “Abiding Love Dandelion.” His notable credits include “Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo,” “Liver or Die,” “Stove League,” “Awaken,” “Good Job,” and “The Third Marriage.”

Kim Ga Eun debuted in 2009 and has since appeared in a variety of dramas including “Giant,” “Scent of a Woman,” “Because This Is My First Life,” “Radiant,” “King the Land,” and “The Potato Lab.”

Congratulations to the happy couple! Check out more photos of their special day on Kim Ga Eun’s Instagram here!

