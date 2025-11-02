3 Points To Keep An Eye On In The Final Episodes Of 'Ms. Incognito'

ENA’s “Ms. Incognito” is gearing up for its highly anticipated finale!

“Ms. Incognito” is a crime romance drama starring Jeon Yeo Been as Kim Yeong Ran, a female bodyguard who enters a contract marriage with a terminally ill chaebol chairman in the hopes of turning her life around. But when those eyeing the chairman’s vast fortune close in on her, she is forced to live under the new identity of Bu Se Mi for three months—setting the stage for dangerous twists and turns.

Spoilers

Ahead of the finale, “Ms. Incognito” shared three points to keep an eye on.

Kim Yeong Ran vs. Ga Sun Young

The first point to anticipate is the conclusion of the inheritance battle. Currently, Kim Yeong Ran is battling Ga Sun Young (Jang Yoon Joo) in order to keep her promise with chairman Ga Sung Ho (Moon Sung Geun). Ga Sun Young is also putting the pressure on Kim Yeong Ran, unafraid of getting blood on her hands if it is for what she wants.

Ga Sun Young is going so far as to hurt the people precious to Kim Yeong Ran, making viewers curious to find out if Kim Yeong Ran will be able to stop Ga Sun Young’s evil actions.

Kim Yeong Ran & Jeon Dong Min

Another point to anticipate is Kim Yeong Ran’s relationship with Jeon Dong Min (Jin Young). Previously, Jeon Dong Min realized his feelings for Kim Yeong Ran and confessed, but Kim Yeong Ran pushed him away as she still had unfinished business. Despite that, Jeon Dong Min personally chased after Gil Ho Se (Yang Kyung Won), who had threatened Kim Yeong Ran, and he was even framed for murder in order to save Kim Yeong Ran.

Kim Yeong Ran felt strongly pulled toward Jeon Dong Min, who risked everything for her—something her family hadn’t even done before. Viewers are curious to find whether the two will be able to end up together in the end.

Chairman Ga Sung Ho’s appearance

The final point to anticipate is the truth behind chairman Ga Sung Ho’s return. Although believed to be dead, Ga Sung Ho has appeared again in front of Kim Yeong Ran. Viewers are curious to find out if Ga Sung Ho is really alive or if he is just a vision created by Kim Yeong Ran, who has been pushed to the edge, raising anticipation for his role in the upcoming finale.

The next episode of “Ms. Incognito” will air on November 3 at 10 p.m. KST.

