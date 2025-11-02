Watch: RIIZE Announces Comeback Date With Cinematic Trailer For 'Fame'

RIIZE has kicked off the countdown to their November return!

On November 3 at midnight KST, RIIZE officially announced the date and details for their upcoming comeback later this month.

RIIZE will be returning with their second single album “Fame” on November 24 at 6 p.m. KST.

Check out RIIZE’s cinematic new trailer and teaser image for “Fame” below!

