Watch: ALLDAY PROJECT Announces Comeback Dates For New Single And 1st EP

Mark your calendars: ALLDAY PROJECT has big plans for the remainder of 2025!

On November 3 at midnight KST, ALLDAY PROJECT officially announced their plans for their first-ever comeback.

The rookie co-ed group from THEBLACKLABEL will be returning with the new digital single “ONE MORE TIME” on November 17 at 6 p.m. KST, after which they will release their first EP in December.

Check out ALLDAY PROJECT’s new teaser for their upcoming comeback below!