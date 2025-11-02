Watch: i-dle's Miyeon Hilariously Reads 'Queencard' Lyrics As Poetry On 'Running Man' In Preview With Sunmi

Get ready for a fun episode of “Running Man” featuring i-dle’s Miyeon, Sunmi, and actor Kim Byung Chul!

On November 2, the popular SBS variety show aired a sneak peek of its next episode, which will feature the three stars as guests.

As the theme of the upcoming episode is a “poets’ association,” all of the cast members dress up as poets and talk about their love of poetry before greeting their guests.

Later, after they all get on a bus together, Yang Se Chan jokingly asks Sunmi why she’s staring at Ji Suk Jin with a look of pity.

When Yoo Jae Suk asks the guests if they have any poems they like, Miyeon cracks everyone up by hilariously quoting the lyrics to i-dle’s hit song “Queencard“: “My boob and booty’s hot… I’m star, star, star.”

During his own turn, Kim Byung Chul says, “If you wish for something desperately, it comes true.” Ji Ye Eun savagely responds, “Isn’t that just a fact [and not poetry]?”

To find out which “poet” will prevail, catch the next episode of “Running Man” on November 9 at 6:10 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out the new preview below!

