Watch: Main Vocalist Of Popular 3rd-Gen Boy Group Steals Hearts On 'The King Of Mask Singer'

On the latest episode of “The King of Mask Singer,” the identity of “Fig Cake” was revealed!

During the November 2 broadcast of the MBC singing competition, four contestants advanced to the next round in their quest for the throne.

In the first match-up of Round 2, “Fig Cake” wowed the crowd with a soulful rendition of Paul Kim’s famous ballad “Me After You.”

In order to provide a clue to his identity, Fig Cake then performed a special dance cover medley of idol hits from a specific era. The masked singer took on snippets of the choreographies to EXO’s “Growl,” EXID’s “Up & Down,” and VIXX’s “Chained Up.”

After watching him dance, several of the celebrity panelists declared that Fig Cake was definitely an idol. Others disagreed, however, speculating that he might be the lead singer of a band instead. One panelist then guessed specifically that he might be B.A.P’s Jung Daehyun, describing his voice as similar to legendary band vocalist Lee Seung Hwan’s.

Although Fig Cake earned praise for his singing, he ultimately lost the round to his opponent. Sure enough, when he took off his mask, he turned out to be none other than B.A.P’s main vocalist Jung Daehyun.

Host Kim Sung Joo mentioned that last year, Daehyun reunited with fellow B.A.P members Bang Yong Guk, Yoo Young Jae, and Moon Jong Up to make their long-awaited comeback as the unit BANG&JUNG&YOO&MOON.

When asked what it was like to perform on stage together again for the first time in six years, Daehyun replied, “We had been on a really long hiatus, and I was at a juncture where I was seriously debating my path as a singer. So being able to gather with the other members and perform together again for the first time in a long while, thanks to our fans, was a really precious and happy time for me. Thank you.”

