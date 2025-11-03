Yoon Kye Sang, Jin Sun Kyu, Lee Jung Ha, And More Resolve To Protect Their Neighborhood In New Drama “Heroes Next Door”

Upcoming drama “Heroes Next Door” has unveiled a new poster!

“Heroes Next Door” follows the thrilling and comedic story of a group of former special forces soldiers who reunite—not to protect the nation or fight for world peace—but to defend their families and their neighborhood.

The poster highlights the presence of five characters, each with a unique personality. At the center stands insurance investigator Choi Kang (Yoon Kye Sang), staring straight ahead with a cold gaze. Surrounding him are Kwak Byung Nam (Jin Sun Kyu), head of the local youth association full of confidence and ambition, and Jung Nam Yeon (Kim Ji Hyun), a supermarket owner whose charismatic stare commands attention.

Completing the lineup are Lee Yong Hee (Ko Kyu Phil), a martial arts center owner dressed in a special forces martial arts uniform, and Park Jung Hwan (Lee Jung Ha), an elite engineering student who appears ready to handle any situation with ease.

In addition, the tagline, “Residents with special forces backgrounds and 100 percent combat skills,” hints at each character’s remarkable past and builds anticipation for the teamwork and fearless action of the five neighbors who join forces to protect their community.

“Heroes Next Door” will premiere on November 17 at 10 p.m. KST via ENA.

