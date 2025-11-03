Lee Jung Jae Meets Lim Ji Yeon And Jeon Sang Woo Who Upend His Quiet Life In New Drama 'Nice To Not Meet You'

tvN’s upcoming drama “Nice to Not Meet You” has unveiled new stills ahead of its premiere!

“Nice to Not Meet You” is a romantic comedy about the love-hate relationship between Lim Hyeon Jun (Lee Jung Jae), an A-list actor who has lost touch with his roots, and Wi Jeong Sin (Lim Ji Yeon), a justice-obsessed, award-winning political journalist who gets demoted to the entertainment desk.

The newly released stills capture the outrageous first meeting between Lim Hyeon Jun and Wi Jeong Sin. For reasons unknown, Wi Jeong Sin is a second away from bursting into tears at the police station, while Lim Hyeon Jun looks flustered by her sudden, inexplicable behavior. Viewers are curious to find out why the two, who do not even know each other’s names, are at the police station.

In the next set of photos, print shop owner Lim Hyeon Jun focuses intently on a script, while film major Park Byeong Gi’s (Jeon Sung Woo’s) eyes shine from the neighboring seat—a compelling contrast. Having come in to get his script bound, Park Byeong Gi sets his sights on Lim Hyeon Jun as the lead of his graduation film “Good Detective Kang Pil Gu” and launches into a full-on wooing campaign.

Lim Hyeon Jun’s exasperated facial expression at Park Byeong Gi’s relentless casting fervor—unleashed anytime, anywhere—is sure to spark laughs.

The production team remarked, “In episode 1 airing today (November 3), a new storm begins to blow into the life of Lim Hyeon Jun, who has been quietly running a print shop. Please look forward to the unpredictable events that upend his world. A distinct, buoyant brand of humor will come crashing in from the very first episode.”

“Nice to Not Meet You” will premiere on November 3 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

