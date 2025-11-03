Kim Yo Han Shines As The Ultimate Campus Heartthrob In New Drama “LOVE.exe”

“LOVE.exe” has unveiled new stills of Kim Yo Han in character!

“LOVE.exe” is a romantic comedy that tells the chaotic love story of Kang Min Hak (Kim Yo Han), an influencer and model who boasts over 1 million followers, and Ju Yeon San (Hwang Bo Reum Byeol), an engineering student who excels academically but struggles with romance.

The stills showcase Kang Min Hak’s striking looks. Whenever he appears on campus, he instantly becomes the center of attention, surrounded by everyone. Kang Min Hak is also seen on the basketball court, looking as if he has stepped straight out of a romance manhwa (Korean comic).

Kang Min Hak may look perfect on the outside, but he is actually quite the airhead. Another still shows him gazing at someone with innocent eyes, revealing an unexpected charm.

Kim Yo Han said, “Kang Min Hak is such a pure character that people around him might sometimes find him frustrating. However, in crucial moments, he shows a strong sense of responsibility,” adding, “I tried to portray each situation and line exactly as written in the script, in an intuitive way. That felt like who Min Hak truly is.”

He went on to explain his reason for choosing the project, saying, “The more I read the script, the more intrigued and captivated I became by the fact that Kang Min Hak is not just a simple character.”

He added, “I think viewers who enjoy romantic comedies will find the show fun and easy to connect with. The relationships among the various characters will also be a key highlight.”

“LOVE.exe” premieres on November 13.

In the meantime, watch Kim Yo Han and Hwang Bo Reum Byeol in their previous drama “School 2021” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)